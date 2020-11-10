OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 10
Faire Games: Jousting to take center stage in Kingman at Renaissance Faire

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: November 10, 2020 6:09 p.m.

A pirate with parrots will be among the performers at the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association’s Renaissance Faire set for Friday through Sunday, Nov. 13-15, at the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

A sword swallower will be among the performers at the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association’s Renaissance Faire set for Friday through Sunday, Nov. 13-15, at the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman. (Courtesy photos)

The Mohave County Fairgrounds Association’s second annual Renaissance Faire is set to begin in just a few days on Friday, Nov. 13, offering unique viewing experiences by way of jousting, musket and cannon demonstrations, and more.

The Mohave County Animal Shelter started the event last year, but due to its increased size, the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association will head the three-day 2020 event set for Friday through Sunday, Nov. 13-15 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $20 per person and $40 per carload.

The faire will host a variety of entertainment for those who attend, including the Knights of Mayhem jousting troupe, which has been featured on the National Geographic Channel and performed throughout the U.S. and Canada. According to the group’s website, World Champion Heavy Armor Jouster Charlie Andrews leads the knights in full-contact jousting.

“The sport of jousting has been a popular form of entertainment around the world for centuries,” the website reads. “The adrenaline rush and high speed collision of wood, metal and man is just as exciting and appealing today as it was a millennium ago.”

The website likens full-contact jousting to the adrenaline rush one receives from viewing bull riding, which should speak to at least some Kingman-area residents.

“Nope, never, ever,” responded Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods when asked if the venue has hosted anything like jousting in the past. “Jousting is becoming an extreme sport. They’re telling me they can actually qualify to go to Europe and go for a world championship on some of the original jousting fields in France and England. It is full contact, full speed and mounted. These guys are in heavy armor just like during the Renaissance age, the age of chivalry.”

Joining the Knights of Mayhem will be an on-site blacksmith repairing armor for jousters in real time. Attendees will get to watch as the smith works, and learn about the process behind repairing and even making armor.

“The jousting is cool, but also we have a fighting group in full medieval armor, and they literally have swords and battle axes, and they have full-contact battles between knights,” Woods said.

Also set to entertain are a sword swallower, roaming acrobats, jugglers, magicians, and Renaissance and Celtic bands. La Orden de Santiago, a Spanish Renaissance guild portraying the Spanish Army of Flanders, will provide match-lock musket and cannon demonstrations. The faire’s queen, Anne of Austria, Queen of Spain, will also join La Orden de Santiago. She is played by Caasandra Martinez.

“We show the basic life of a military encampment in the late 1500s,” Martinez said. “This year we could be having interactions. We have a world-renowned fighting league (Armored Combat League) coming. Think of it like UFC with swords and armor. It’s live-action, full-contact sword fighting and we’re going to have about 40 of these fighters this year. Not only are they going to get to see a joust and cannon and musket demonstrations, but they’re going to get to see live, full-contact sword fighting.”

Martinez said the groups could perform a battle reenactment at this weekend’s event.

Then there’s The Pirate’s Parrot Show, advertised as a “fun, educational and interactive experience that is attractive to all ages and cultures.” The show includes a 40-foot pirate ship along with a flock of parrots.

Along similar lines, Woods said a pirate guild will be coming to the event as well. The guild plans to demonstrate daily life on a pirate ship, including punishments that those who are unruly even by pirate standards would incur.

If that isn’t enough to pique one’s interest, remember there will be no shortage of food and drink vendors. That includes Hooch’s Kingman Grille, which will provide the Renaissance-Faire staple of turkey legs. After speaking with Hooch’s earlier this week, Woods said he was told each turkey leg weighs 2 1/2 pounds.

For more information on entertainment scheduled for this weekend, visit www.mohaverenfaire.com/. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

“All of this is new to the fairgrounds, every bit of it,” Woods said, noting that the inaugural festival had only a few guilds and lasted for a single day. “This year is the first time in Mohave County history that we have had a full Renaissance faire.”

