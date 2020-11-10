Maricopa County to toss cases after voters OK legal pot
PHOENIX - The prosecutor's office in Arizona's most populous county announced Monday that all pending cases for possessing an ounce or less of marijuana will be dismissed after the state's voters approved a legalization measure.
The announcement from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said the decision would also apply to cases for possessing paraphernalia and marijuana concentrates covered by Proposition 207.
Nearly 60% of voters who cast ballots last week backed the measure eliminating all criminal penalties for simple marijuana possession. The new law takes effect when election results are certified in about three weeks, but the county attorney's office said that it would begin implementing the will of the voters immediately.
“We don't want people getting arrested or sitting in jail on a charge that Arizona voters believe is no longer a crime,” said county attorney's spokeswoman Jennifer Liewer. She did not know how many people will have their cases dismissed.
Deputy county attorneys are being instructed to prioritize dismissing cases for people who are in custody or have court dates set. Arrest warrants for people who did not show up in court will also be dismissed. People facing additional charges will still have to answer on those cases, but the marijuana charge will be dismissed.
Arizona was the last state to allow felony charges for simple marijuana possession. The ballot measure also set up a process for legally selling marijuana. Sales by licensed retailers could start in May and people will be allowed to grow their own plants. People 21 and older can possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana or a smaller quantity of “concentrates” such as hashish.
Approval of the marijuana measure came four years after Arizona voters narrowly defeated a recreational pot legalization proposal. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and fellow Republicans in the Legislature had refused to change Arizona’s tough marijuana laws. Voters in New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana also made recreational pot legal.
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County experiencing a surge of COVID cases
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
- Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying credit card fraud subjects
- NWS: Winter weather advisory in effect for Sunday, Nov. 8 in Kingman area
- Mohave County announces 15 new cases of COVID-19
- Kingman voters authorize sale of 1,800 acres at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: