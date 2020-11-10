OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Nov. 10
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Maricopa County to toss cases after voters OK legal pot

The prosecutor’s office in Maricopa County said it plans to dismiss minor marijuana possession cases after the state’s electorate voted to legalize pot. (Miner file photo)

The prosecutor’s office in Maricopa County said it plans to dismiss minor marijuana possession cases after the state’s electorate voted to legalize pot. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 10, 2020 5:43 p.m.

PHOENIX - The prosecutor's office in Arizona's most populous county announced Monday that all pending cases for possessing an ounce or less of marijuana will be dismissed after the state's voters approved a legalization measure.

The announcement from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said the decision would also apply to cases for possessing paraphernalia and marijuana concentrates covered by Proposition 207.

Nearly 60% of voters who cast ballots last week backed the measure eliminating all criminal penalties for simple marijuana possession. The new law takes effect when election results are certified in about three weeks, but the county attorney's office said that it would begin implementing the will of the voters immediately.

“We don't want people getting arrested or sitting in jail on a charge that Arizona voters believe is no longer a crime,” said county attorney's spokeswoman Jennifer Liewer. She did not know how many people will have their cases dismissed.

Deputy county attorneys are being instructed to prioritize dismissing cases for people who are in custody or have court dates set. Arrest warrants for people who did not show up in court will also be dismissed. People facing additional charges will still have to answer on those cases, but the marijuana charge will be dismissed.

Arizona was the last state to allow felony charges for simple marijuana possession. The ballot measure also set up a process for legally selling marijuana. Sales by licensed retailers could start in May and people will be allowed to grow their own plants. People 21 and older can possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana or a smaller quantity of “concentrates” such as hashish.

Approval of the marijuana measure came four years after Arizona voters narrowly defeated a recreational pot legalization proposal. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and fellow Republicans in the Legislature had refused to change Arizona’s tough marijuana laws. Voters in New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana also made recreational pot legal.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State