Mohave Community College’s motorcycle class hits full gear

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College has made slight changes to its Community Education Motorcycle Training class in light of COVID-19, but the course remains in full-swing and is currently accepting students.

MCC wrote in a news release that its Community Education Motorcycle Training class has been around for 16 years, and is an Arizona Motor Vehicle Division professional driving school and is approved by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation.

Robert McCain, program director, said those who complete the program through MCC will receive their motorcycle endorsement. Students will learn the basics of riding a motorcycle, equipment and safety procedures.

“There are a lot of reasons to ride a motorcycle, and some may not be the best reason like someone else wanting you to do it,” McCain said. “The only reason to get a motorcycle endorsement is because you want to ride a motorcycle.”

McCain makes sure people are aware of the risks and dangers that come with riding a motorcycle prior to them signing up for the class. He has taught students from Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and even Florida.

McCain said the benefits of riding a motorcycle, besides riding into the sunset, include economics.



“It’s a good investment because on average they (motorcycles) get 35-40 miles per gallon,” he said, noting another reason is the camaraderie between bikers and motorcycle clubs.



Before the pandemic, students took seven hours of in-person instruction and 10 hours of range training. Currently, due to the pandemic, students will take a basic online “e-course” to replace the in-person instruction. Class sizes have also been reduced to four students and social distancing is practiced.

Classes are 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. Students are encouraged to bring their own motorcycles, but there are some practice bikes available.



Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation awards the college every month with 12 financial assistance scholarship codes. Prior to signing up for the class, call McCain at 928-897-1558 for more information.



To see when classes are offered at the campus nearest you and to sign up, visit https://www.mohave.edu/.

Information provided by Mohave Community College