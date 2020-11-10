Mohave County reduces fines for businesses that don’t comply with COVID-19 safety measures

KINGMAN – A public discussion on COVID-19 safety measures placed on businesses by order of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey took place on Monday, Nov. 9, bringing about a 50% reduction in daily fines that can be leveled in Mohave County.

The meeting was organized by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. The discussion took place under the leadership of Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2, who joined many mostly-unmasked members of the audience in advocating to ignore the governor’s order and the “mask science” altogether.

“As an American, I’d be pissed, too,” she said about local business owners, and was rewarded with an applause.

The meeting started with Mohave County Director of Public Health Denise Burley and a county attorney, Lenore Knudtson, making the case for keeping the existing policy of enforcement.

They described the program as a success story and brought along a box with 92 complaints they have been investigating so far. Cases of noncompliance are so rare that only three cases were continued through stage 3, which could trigger fines.

Before the audience spoke, board members made various comments on the issue.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 said the governor had no right to force Mohave County’s health department to enforce his order on businesses. Both he and Angius made an argument that the government now effectively regulates businesses that were previously unregulated.

But MCDPH demonstrated that the department has been regulating food safety measures in restaurants for many years, and those violators are also fined $1,000 a day.

Residents who spoke on the issue complained about singling out certain businesses and a heavy-handed tyranny where the government thinks it should protect people from germs.

“Does it make sense to harass businesses,” asked Carrie Chastain, 63, of Kingman.

Others spoke about the reality of their experience as business owners, the harassment of their employees when they attempt to ask customers to wear masks. Some restaurant owners asked to leave the matter with them because they are trained to sanitize their places and care about their customers’ health.

Terry Thompson of Rickety Cricket Brewing showed yet another side of the story. He said his enterprise, booming before COVID-19, is close to being done. Thompson said he had difficulty restaffing his place after he reopened because the unemployment money offered by the federal CARES Act took some of the workforce away from the restaurant sector.

While pleading with other business owners to get the county to cease enforcement of safety measures, he said he must continue to ask people to wear masks in his business because his state liquor license depends on it.

Part of the discussion related to how much discretion the county has in enforcing the governor’s order, and Angius moved to get rid of the daily fines, but the majority voted against it.

A motion to reduce the fines from $1,000 daily and $10,000 maximum to $500 daily and $5,000 maximum came from Gould and was approved 5-0.