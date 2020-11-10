Mohave County reports 76 new COVID cases, Kingman case count reaches 700

KINGMAN – Another 76 Mohave County residents have contracted COVID-19, including 28 in the Kingman medical service area, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Monday, Nov. 9.

Of the new Kingman cases, an even dozen involve patients in age groups that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications of the coronavirus.

There were six cases in the age 60-69 bracket, and three cases each ages 70-79 and 80-89.

There were also two additional cases each ages 11-19 and 50-59, and four each ages 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49.

Residents of the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, suffered another 31 new cases of COVID-19, while Lake Havasu City logged 17 new cases.

With the new cases, the case count in the Kingman service area reached 700 since the beginning of the pandemic this past spring.

The county has been experiencing a surge of virus cases in recent weeks, matching state and national trends.

The county suffered 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. That compares to 148 cases reported by the county between Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 30. There were 91 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

County health officials have recorded 4,592 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,821 cases in the county. The county has counted 223 deaths, while the state reports 241.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 53 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.1% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,929 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Nov. 9, there were 78 new cases of the virus in the county from 348 tests for a positivity rate of 22%.

The positivity rate in the county was 35% (85/244) on Monday, Nov. 2; 7% (12/181) on Tuesday, Nov. 3; 9% (46/298) on Wednesday, Nov. 4; 13% (51/382) on Thursday, Nov. 5; 22% (75/229) on Friday, Nov. 6; 6% (18/311) on Saturday, Nov. 7; and 2% (3/188) on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 36,043 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 31,150 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.3% have been positive. Of the 4,893 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Nov. 10, AZDHS was reporting 28 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 3,434 new cases from 16,105 tests for a positivity rate of 21%. Nearly 260,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,164 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 10 million confirmed cases and 239,274 deaths on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,268,890 deaths from more than 51 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.