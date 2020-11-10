Obituary | James McGuire (McGoo)

James McGuire (McGoo) was born in Chicago on Dec.17, 1944.

He is survived by his four children and grandchildren. He was in banking for 20 years.

He moved to Kingman around 10 years ago. Since moving to Kingman, McGoo, as he was fondly called by his many friends, was involved with St. Vincent de Paul. He got the Kingman Moose Lodge involved with St. Vincent de Paul and had many fundraisers with them.



He was a devout Catholic and loved his church. He will be truly missed.

One of McGoo’s joys in life was his beloved dog, Precious.

Mass services will be Nov. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St Mary’s, Kingman, Arizona.

