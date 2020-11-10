Obituary | Richard A. Ziegler

6.12.35 to 11.2.2020

Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather of eight children, 11 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids. He loved working and was a craftsman. One of the greatest storytellers I’ve ever known, and smart as a whip. Been around the world twice as a merchant marine. He will be deeply missed. Survived by his soul mate and the love of his life, Ruchelle Ziegler, his wife of 66 years.