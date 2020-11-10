Veterans Day to be observed in Kingman
KINGMAN – While the big parade will have to wait until next year due to COVID-19, several activities will honor veterans in Kingman on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.
American Legion Post 14 will hold a Veterans Day service at Mountain View Cemetery at 11 a.m. Social distancing and masks are requested. Lunch will follow at the Post with hamburgers and vegetable soup for $5.
The Marine Corps League, Kingman Young Marines and the Mojave Military Vehicle Preservation Group will hold an observance at 4:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St. Tents will honor the nation’s six military services, a flag line will be present, and the colors will be lowered and raised again prior to thanking veterans in attendance. Attendees will then have the opportunity to ride in preserved military vehicles provided by the preservation group.
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County experiencing a surge of COVID cases
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
- Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying credit card fraud subjects
- NWS: Winter weather advisory in effect for Sunday, Nov. 8 in Kingman area
- Mohave County announces 15 new cases of COVID-19
- Kingman voters authorize sale of 1,800 acres at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: