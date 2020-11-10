Veterans Day to be observed in Kingman

KINGMAN – While the big parade will have to wait until next year due to COVID-19, several activities will honor veterans in Kingman on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

American Legion Post 14 will hold a Veterans Day service at Mountain View Cemetery at 11 a.m. Social distancing and masks are requested. Lunch will follow at the Post with hamburgers and vegetable soup for $5.

The Marine Corps League, Kingman Young Marines and the Mojave Military Vehicle Preservation Group will hold an observance at 4:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St. Tents will honor the nation’s six military services, a flag line will be present, and the colors will be lowered and raised again prior to thanking veterans in attendance. Attendees will then have the opportunity to ride in preserved military vehicles provided by the preservation group.