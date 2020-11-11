Mohave County suffers 56 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KINGMAN – Another 56 new cases of coronavirus, including more than 20 in the expansive Kingman medical service area, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

There was also one additional death from complications of COVID-19 reported by the county, an adult in the 90-plus age range from the Bullhead City service area.

The new Kingman patients are primarily older adults, including eight in the 50-59 age range, five in the 60-69 age bracket, and three ages 70-79, including one who is hospitalized. There were also three cases ages 40-49, two ages 20-19 and one each age 0-10 and 30-39.

Another 13 new cases were reported in the Bullhead City area, and 10 each were logged in the Lake Havasu City area and the communities in the Arizona Strip. Three of the Bullhead patients and four of the Lake Havasu patients are age 70 or older, which are brackets more prone to complications from the coronavirus.

The county has been experiencing a surge of virus cases in recent weeks, matching state and national trends.

The county suffered 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. That compares to 148 cases reported by the county between Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 30. There were 91 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

County health officials have recorded 4,647 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,876 cases in the county. The county has counted 224 deaths, while the state reports 242.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 78 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 53 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.2% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,999 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Nov. 10, there were 55 new cases of the virus in the county from 217 tests for a positivity rate of 25%.

The positivity rate in the county was 7% (12/181) on Tuesday, Nov. 3; 9% (46/298) on Wednesday, Nov. 4; 13% (51/382) on Thursday, Nov. 5; 22% (75/229) on Friday, Nov. 6; 6% (18/311) on Saturday, Nov. 7; 2% (3/188) on Sunday, Nov. 7; and 22% (78/348) on Monday, Nov. 9.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 36,260 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 31,365 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.3% have been positive. Of the 4,895 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Nov. 11, AZDHS was reporting 36 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 2,030 new cases from 10,215 tests for a positivity rate of 20%. More than 265,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,228 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 10.2 million confirmed cases and 239,732 deaths on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,274,923 deaths from nearly 52 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.