Another 74 Mohave County residents infected with COVID

KINGMAN – Another 74 cases of COVID-19, and the death of a Bullhead City area resident from complications of the virus, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 10-11.

The deceased is an adult age 90 or older from the Bullhead City medical service area, which has recorded 78 of the county’s 224 deaths.

Of the 74 new cases, 28 are in the sprawling Kingman medical service area.

The new Kingman patients are primarily older adults, including one age 90-plus, eight in the 50-59 age range, five in the 60-69 age bracket, and three ages 70-79, including one who is hospitalized.

There were also four cases ages 40-49, three each ages 20-29 and 30-39, and one age 0-10.

Lake Havasu City’s medical service area suffered another 20 new cases, while Bullhead City recorded 20. There were 10 new cases reported in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing an increase of virus cases in recent weeks, matching state and national trends, including 150 between Monday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The county suffered 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. That compares to 148 cases reported by the county between Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 30. There were 91 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

County health officials have recorded 4,663 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,893 cases in the county. The county has counted 224 deaths, while the state reports 242.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 78 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 52 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died.

Approximately 2.2% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,031 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Nov. 11, there were 17 new cases of the virus in the county from 361 tests for a positivity rate of 5%.

The positivity rate in the county was 9% (46/298) on Wednesday, Nov. 4; 13% (51/382) on Thursday, Nov. 5; 22% (75/229) on Friday, Nov. 6; 6% (18/311) on Saturday, Nov. 7; 2% (3/188) on Sunday, Nov. 7; 22% (78/348) on Monday, Nov. 9; and 25% (55/217) on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 36,621 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 31,713 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.3% have been positive. Of the 4,908 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Nov. 12, AZDHS was reporting 12 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1,399 new cases from 16,219 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. Nearly 267,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,240 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 10.5 million confirmed cases and 242,248 deaths on Thursday, Nov. 12. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,289,231 deaths from more than 53 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.