Briefs: Ducey urges caution in Arizona amid virus case surge

PHOENIX - With Arizona reporting a daily average of 1,900 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, Gov. Doug Ducey has urged residents to be careful amid the surging coronavirus outbreak.

Ducey in a video posted Tuesday urged Arizona residents to wear face coverings, wash hands, practice social distancing and stay home when sick.

“Gatherings of families and friends from outside your household are no safer than going to the grocery store,” he said.

Ducey, a Republican, has not implemented a statewide masking requirement while many local governments in the state have done so. He announced no new virus prevention initiatives in the video posted on social media and his office’s website.

He cited past moves that included increasing testing and providing money to hospitals for protective gear, staffing and ventilators.

Ducey said he wants to protect public health “keep our economy safely open and moving, We know that both are important to the health and well-being of Arizonans.”

“I know it has been a long year and we all want to get back to normal. But that is not in the cards right now. Cases are spiking again across the country and we need to keep our guard up,” Ducey said.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks from 1,026 new cases per day on Oct. 27 to 1,902 new cases per day on Tuesday.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Judge rejects bid to dismiss central Arizona murder case

FLAGSTAFF - The judge overseeing a murder trial in central Arizona quickly rejected a defense request Tuesday to dismiss the charges against the man accused in the death of his ex-girlfriend and his unborn child more than 20 years ago.

Marisol Gonzalez was 17 when she was fatally shot in a Cottonwood alley in March of 1997, the day she was scheduled to be induced to deliver the boy she named Andrew. Cecilio Cruz is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the deaths.

The state rested its case Tuesday after calling about two dozen witnesses, including Gonzalez’s family, law enforcement officials who investigated the case, neighbors and experts who analyzed evidence.

Defense attorney Alex D. Gonzalez immediately argued in a routine motion that the case should not go to the jury. He said the prosecutor had not produced substantial evidence to warrant a conviction.

“At the end of the day, the state’s evidence is speculation, no concrete evidence my client killed Marisol,” he said.

Authorities have said all along that the evidence is circumstantial. There are no eyewitnesses to the shooting, Cruz didn’t confess, the weapon never was found, and no DNA or physical evidence ties Cruz to the crime.

Prosecutor Steve Young argued Cruz had motive. Cruz and Marisol Gonzalez lived on opposite sides of that alley and dated as teenagers. They broke up before she found out she was pregnant, and Cruz had another girlfriend who also was carrying his child.

“He talked about wanting Marisol dead,” Young said.

He also pointed to testimony about gunshots being heard in the hours before Gonzalez’s body was found, and testimony from Cruz’s then-girlfriend about not wanting to marry him if Gonzalez had the baby.

Judge Jennifer Campbell, who is presiding over the case in Prescott, noted testimony from witnesses about animus between Cruz and Gonzalez and the suspicious location of Gonzalez’s death in considering the defense request. While there is no proof of firearms being in Cruz’s home that day, his brother and others have said weapons were kept in the house.

“We don’t have to have them there on that day for us to consider it substantial evidence,” Campbell said before denying the defense request.

The trial resumes Wednesday.

Uncontrolled COVID-19 spread in 34 Navajo Nation communities

WINDOW ROCK - Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday warned residents of the “uncontrolled spread” of COVID-19 in 34 communities on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

“We are dealing with an invisible monster and the only way we are going to beat this virus is by doing it together and listening to our public health experts,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “Our health care system will be overwhelmed and in a crisis situation if we keep seeing increases in new cases.”

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend curfew beginning Friday night.

Tribal officials already have urged residents to wear face masks, practice social distancing and limit gatherings to less than five people.

They reported 79 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one additional death, bringing the total number of known cases to 12,720 with 595 known deaths.

Nearly 134,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and about 7,800 have recovered, according to tribal health officials.

The reservation spans more than 27,000 square miles.