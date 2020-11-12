C-A-L Ranch store eyes early spring 2021 grand opening in Kingman
KINGMAN – C-A-L Ranch Stores, having announced its new Kingman location inside the old Kmart building in October, expects to hold a grand opening for the store in early spring 2021.
Founded in Idaho in 1959, C-A-L Ranch has stores in Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Idaho.
The Kingman location will be the seventh store in Arizona.
C-A-L wrote in a news release that its stores provide home, farm and ranch supplies including pet food, tools and hardware, outdoor camping gear, as well as hunting and fishing gear and more.
The company also prides itself in being a strong supporter of 4-H, FFA, and high school and junior high school rodeos, along with other farm and ranch community events.
“We pride ourselves being a go-to destination for all of your family’s essentials,” said Jason Miller, vice president of marketing at C-A-L Ranch, in a news release. “We have wanted to come to Kingman for many years and we are so excited that it is now becoming a reality. Thank you for your warm welcome. We’re so excited to be a part of this great community.”
To learn more about C-A-L Ranch Stores, go to https://www.calranch.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/calranch.Kingman/.
Information provided by C-A-L Ranch Stores
