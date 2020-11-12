OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 12
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

C-A-L Ranch store eyes early spring 2021 grand opening in Kingman

C-A-L Ranch Stores, which is set to occupy approximately 50,000-square feet of the old Kmart building at 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave., plans to hold a grand opening in early spring 2021. (Miner file photo)

C-A-L Ranch Stores, which is set to occupy approximately 50,000-square feet of the old Kmart building at 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave., plans to hold a grand opening in early spring 2021. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 12, 2020 5:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – C-A-L Ranch Stores, having announced its new Kingman location inside the old Kmart building in October, expects to hold a grand opening for the store in early spring 2021.

Founded in Idaho in 1959, C-A-L Ranch has stores in Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Idaho.

The Kingman location will be the seventh store in Arizona.

C-A-L wrote in a news release that its stores provide home, farm and ranch supplies including pet food, tools and hardware, outdoor camping gear, as well as hunting and fishing gear and more.

The company also prides itself in being a strong supporter of 4-H, FFA, and high school and junior high school rodeos, along with other farm and ranch community events.

“We pride ourselves being a go-to destination for all of your family’s essentials,” said Jason Miller, vice president of marketing at C-A-L Ranch, in a news release. “We have wanted to come to Kingman for many years and we are so excited that it is now becoming a reality. Thank you for your warm welcome. We’re so excited to be a part of this great community.”

To learn more about C-A-L Ranch Stores, go to https://www.calranch.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/calranch.Kingman/.

Information provided by C-A-L Ranch Stores

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State