Kingman Police Department responds to collision involving school bus
KINGMAN – Part of the roadway was closed at approximately 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 as the Kingman Police Department responded to a vehicle collision involving a school bus at the intersection of E. Hualapai Mountain Road, and Mission Boulevard and Railroad Street.
KPD wrote in a news release that the investigation revealed a gray sedan driven by a 78-year-old Kingman man was traveling eastbound on Hualapai Mountain Road when he failed to stop at a red light, and struck the rear passenger-side tire of a school bus.
The bus was crossing E. Hualapai Mountain Road at a green light from southbound Railroad Street onto Mission Boulevard.
The Kingman Unified School District bus was carrying approximately 20 middle school-aged students at the time. One student complained of injuries and was picked up by a parent.
The remaining students were transferred to another bus to get to school.
KPD wrote glare from the sun is a factor in the crash, and that there is no indication of impairment. The sedan was towed from the scene, and the Kingman man was cited for failure to stop at a red light.
Information provided by KPD
