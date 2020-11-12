OFFERS
Kingman Police Department responds to collision involving school bus

Originally Published: November 12, 2020 5:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – Part of the roadway was closed at approximately 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 as the Kingman Police Department responded to a vehicle collision involving a school bus at the intersection of E. Hualapai Mountain Road, and Mission Boulevard and Railroad Street.

KPD wrote in a news release that the investigation revealed a gray sedan driven by a 78-year-old Kingman man was traveling eastbound on Hualapai Mountain Road when he failed to stop at a red light, and struck the rear passenger-side tire of a school bus.

The bus was crossing E. Hualapai Mountain Road at a green light from southbound Railroad Street onto Mission Boulevard.

The Kingman Unified School District bus was carrying approximately 20 middle school-aged students at the time. One student complained of injuries and was picked up by a parent.

The remaining students were transferred to another bus to get to school.

KPD wrote glare from the sun is a factor in the crash, and that there is no indication of impairment. The sedan was towed from the scene, and the Kingman man was cited for failure to stop at a red light.

Information provided by KPD

