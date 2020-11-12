Kingman schools remain fully open, but officials bracing for surge in virus cases

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District will remain open for in-person learning for all students, the board of education decided on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The district returned to in-person learning in an A-B rotation on Sept. 8 and opened to all students for on-campus, in-person learning on Oct. 19.

So far, there have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 across five campuses in the district, KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner reported. None of the cases originated at school. No teachers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but two support staff employees have.

During the meeting, Dorner said, and the board members agreed, that in-person instruction is “a more successful model than the online model.”

The superintendent spoke about the district’s effort to “screen staff and students daily,” and noted many teachers and support staff choose to get tested.

Students with fevers are being detected at the door and sent home to quarantine.

“Many efforts are working,” Dorner said. “But we can’t take our eyes off it.”

With that, she said she favored keeping the current learning model – all students on campus – for as long as possible. She added the district had only one positive case this week, although cases have been increasing across Mohave County over the past month.

Board member Jen Schumacher asked what circumstances would trigger moving to the rotation model that keeps just half of students on campus at a time.

“We are not there yet,” Dorner said. “Let’s keep kids at school as long as possible.”

Schumacher asked about the educational experience of students in quarantine – 18 at the moment. She said the district needs to deliver instruction to those students so they aren’t left on their own.

She also asked that Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley attend the next board meeting and discuss safety measures.

While remaining open, KUSD is waiting for “the other shoe to drop,” as Dorner said, anticipating more cases and more students in quarantine.

It is expected that the schools will switch to the A-B model when necessary, and high schools will be the first to go because those students move around the most during school, Dorner said.

The last to close would be elementary schools where students work in small groups and their teachers are successful in monitoring them at all times.