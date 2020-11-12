OFFERS
Mohave County health officials prep for COVID-19 vaccine

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley at a Mohave County board of supervisors’ meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

MICHAEL ZOGG, For the Miner
Originally Published: November 12, 2020 6:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – As news that a potential COVID-19 vaccination could become available by the end of the year sweeps the globe, Mohave County has been quietly preparing for its distribution.

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said a total of 13 health care providers in the county have completed the onboarding survey that is required for facilities to be able to obtain and administer the vaccine to patients. Burley added that about 40 more providers in the county are still completing the onboarding survey.

Havasu Regional Medical Center is one of the 13 providers in the county that has completed the onboarding survey.

“At this time we are waiting for further directions from the state regarding the process,” said Marketing Director Corey Santoriello.

While health care providers in the county have been working on getting approved to receive a vaccine, the Mohave County Department of Public Health has also been gearing up in preparation for distribution.

“We stay apprised of the most current developments by participating in weekly meetings with (the Arizona Department of Health Services),” Burley said. “Public Health has formed an internal task force to develop plans for county-wide access to the vaccine through partnerships with local hospitals and other health care agencies.”

Burley said the health department has also started planning for “point-of-dispensing-sites” throughout the county; in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Bullhead City, the Beaver Dam/Littlefield area, and near Colorado City.

A press release by Pfizer Inc. on Monday said its vaccine may be 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results. According to the Associated Press, Pfizer’s vaccine is on track to apply for emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this month. But authorities are stressing that, even if all goes well, it is unlikely the vaccine will arrive much earlier than the end of the year and that the limited initial supplies will be rationed.

Pfizer has estimated it could have enough vaccine for 25 million people worldwide by the end of 2020.

Burley said the health department has not been informed of any potential date that a vaccine might arrive in Mohave County, but said they will share the information when it becomes available.

If approved, one of the biggest challenges with distributing Pfizer’s vaccination is that it must be kept at extremely low temperature of about minus 94 degrees.

“Pfizer has indicated that their company will use its own transportation partners for the delivery of vaccine from manufacturing facilities or warehouses to end-users,” Burley said. “To address the ultra-cold storage requirement for this vaccine, Pfizer has developed a thermal cooler equipped with data monitoring technology. The container will utilize dry ice to maintain the appropriate temperature for the vaccine.”

