Obituary | Kenneth Wayne Roberts

Kenneth Wayne Roberts of Kingman, Arizona passed away Oct. 31, 2020. He was 60. Kenny was born on Sept. 4, 1960 in Los Angeles, California.

Kenny is survived by his daughter, Donna Gayle Roberts; granddaughter, Ariana Shieata; parents, Janice and Gayle Roberts of Kingman; sisters, Mary Espinoza, Virginia Vasquez, Dawn Gentry and Diana Meza; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Kenny was a roughneck in the oil fields and learned to drive a truck from his father. He loved to fish and hunt.

He will be missed by everyone. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.