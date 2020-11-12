OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 12
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Patricia Lewis

Patricia Lewis

Patricia Lewis

Originally Published: November 12, 2020 6:51 p.m.

Patricia (Patti) Lewis was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 1, 1945. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Oct. 24, 2020 after a brief illness.

Patricia worked as a local business owner (Outland Resources), bookkeeper and paralegal. She was an avid supporter of the local Republican Party and served as a state delegate at the Republican National Convention in 2012.

She wrote and published Victim Condemned and served on the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Board for many years.

Patricia is survived by two sons, Jerry Hilderbrand (Lisa) of Kingman, Arizona; and Larry Lewis (Tammy) of Clovis, New Mexico; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Cathy Humpries of Sumter, South Carolina and Pam Williams of San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry A. Lewis (Hobbs, New Mexico); parents, Cecil and Amelia Poppe, (Albuquerque, New Mexico); and father, Robert Lake, (Albuquerque, New Mexico).

In keeping with her wishes, no local services will be held. She will be returned to Hobbs, New Mexico and have a small service and be buried beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State