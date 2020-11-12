Prep football: KAOL hosts Glendale Prep while Lee Williams and Kingman travel

KINGMAN – Kingman and Kingman Academy high schools will be seeking their second straight wins, while Lee Williams looks to get back on track in Friday night football action on Nov. 13, the final night of a seven-game regular season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kingman Academy will be the only one of the three local squads to play at home Friday. The Tigers host Glendale Prep (4-2) at 7 p.m. at Southside Park.

Meanwhile, Lee Williams will visit Mohave High School with potentially a play-in game berth on the line, while Kingman travels to play Yuma Catholic. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

Lee Williams is 3-3 on the season, and will play the winless Mohave Thunderbirds (0-6) indoors at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City. The Volunteers are currently ranked 17th in 4A and the top 16 teams make the playoffs.

Kingman (2-4) is coming off a 50-0 win at Cortez, its first since a season-opening win over Kingman Academy. Last week the Bulldogs amassed 347 yards offense, including 235 on the ground. Nick Williams-Garcia led all rushers with 114 yards.

Academy is 2-4, and fresh off a 54-6 dismantling of St. John Paul II. The Tigers held St. John Paul to just 34 total yards while gaining nearly 400.