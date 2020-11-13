Kingman area resident dies from COVID-19

KINGMAN – A resident of the Kingman medical service area has died of complications of COVID-19, and another 77 Mohave County residents have been infected with the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The deceased is an adult in the 70-79 age range, and raises the death toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 225.

Of the new cases, 34 are from the Kingman area, and 14 are in older age brackets where individuals are often more vulnerable to complications of the disease. There were seven new, local cases in the 60-69 age group, six ages 70-79 and one age 80-89. Other cases included six each ages 20-29 and 30-39, five ages 50-59 and three ages 40-49.

There were also 26 new cases in the Bullhead City medical service area, including 10 age 60 or older, and 17 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The county has been experiencing an increase of virus cases in recent weeks, matching state and national trends, including 227 cases and two deaths between Monday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 12.

The county suffered 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. That compares to 148 cases reported by the county between Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 30. There were 91 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

County health officials have recorded 4,732 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,973 cases in the county. The county has counted 225 deaths, while the state reports 242.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 78 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 53 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of the other deaths are not specified on the county website.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.2% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,009 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Nov. 12, there were 80 new cases of the virus in the county from 2,442 tests for a positivity rate of 3%.

The positivity rate in the county was 13% (51/382) on Thursday, Nov. 5; 22% (75/229) on Friday, Nov. 6; 6% (18/311) on Saturday, Nov. 7; 2% (3/188) on Sunday, Nov. 7; 22% (78/348) on Monday, Nov. 9; 25% (55/217) on Tuesday, Nov. 10; and 5% (17/361) on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 39,063 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 33,968 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 7.6% have been positive. Of the 5,095 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.9% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Nov. 13, AZDHS was reporting 17 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 3.015 new cases from 20,163 tests for a positivity rate of 15%. Nearly 270,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,257 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 10.6 million confirmed cases and 242,710 deaths on Friday, Nov. 13. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,297,347 deaths from more than 53 million confirmed cases on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.