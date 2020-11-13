‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth

KINGMAN – More than a dozen Kingman and Golden Valley area residents ages 28-70 have been arrested on felony drug charges following the completion of a two-year long Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation dubbed “Operation King Crimson.”

MAGNET wrote in a news release that the investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in Mohave County began in February 2019 with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Arizona Department of Public Safety G.I.I.T.E.M taskforce.

During the initial portion of the investigation, detectives and agents reportedly learned of two drug trafficking organizations operating in Kingman. Law enforcement identified Austreberto Acoltzi-Bautista, 48, of Kingman, as operating one of the organizations, while Carlos Ochoa-Quinones was identified as the operator of the second. MAGNET wrote there is currently an active warrant for the arrest of Ochoa-Quinones.

Law enforcement wrote the investigation into Acoltzi-Bautista revealed that he would obtain large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin ordered from Mexico that would be delivered into Southern California cities. It is alleged that he would then pick up and distribute the drugs in Mohave County and Las Vegas.

MAGNET wrote that Acoltzi-Bautista was found to have an assistant in the Kingman area, identified as Edwin Sosa-Castro, 34, of Kingman. The enforcement team said he also had 15 of his own drug dealers in Mohave County, and one in Las Vegas. It is alleged that Sosa-Castro also had an additional 11 dealers purchasing from him.

“This investigation has helped identify major drug dealers selling methamphetamine and heroin in Kingman, Arizona, Bullhead City, Arizona, Dolan Springs, Arizona and Golden Valley, Arizona,” law enforcement wrote. “The investigation also encompassed the states of California, Nevada, Iowa and the country of Mexico. Throughout the investigation investigators seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of heroin, and 38 guns of which five were identified as stolen.”

Also seized was approximately $500,000 of U.S. currency and real property.

“This is the largest operation of its kind to date, removing a large volume of illicit drugs from our county,” said Sheriff Doug Schuster. “A criminal enterprise that flooded our county with its poison has been completely eradicated. I am extremely proud of the excellent work by our MAGNET detectives and their exhaustive efforts to bring this investigation to a successful end. We had tremendous assistance from our law enforcement partners and I truly appreciate the hard work and cooperation of all agencies involved.”

Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz with the DEA said drugs destroy lives and tear at the fabric of communities, but that the residents of Mohave County are now safer thanks to the efforts of the agencies involved.

“Meth and heroin are vicious drugs that destroy lives, devastate our communities and compromise the public’s safety,” said Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown of Homeland Security in Phoenix. “HIS will continue to work closely with its law enforcement partners to bring narcotic traffickers to justice.”

Prosecution of Operation King Crimson will be a joint effort between the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office. There also remain several co-conspirators outstanding and facing arrest, according to MAGNET.

The following individuals were arrested in connection with the operation:

Austreberto Acoltzi-Bautista, 48, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, 27 counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, three counts of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, 21 counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and money laundering.

Russel James Boslett, 37, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, three counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, five counts of dangerous drugs for sale and money laundering.

Casey Ryan Lashorne, 37, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, and three counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

Kandrea Joy Jacobs, 30, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and money laundering.

Patrick Laverne Holmes, 66, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and two counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

Richard Alan Chipman III, 27, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and five counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

Charlie Sanches Vasquez, 57, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and three counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

Cynthia Marie Stojevich, 37, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and money laundering.

Kaitlin Sierra Snow, 30, of Dolan Springs, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and two counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

Evelyn Widen, 70, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Sean Amos Madison Johnson, 31, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, three counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Patricia Lynn Haught, 35, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and three counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Rudolph Gonzales, Jr., 53, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and two counts of dangerous drugs for sale.

Tonia Marie Ralph, 40, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and five counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

Willard “Sonny” Campbell, 45, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and five counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Mandalyn Marie Hernandez, 43, of Golden Valley, on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Kenzie Ranelle Allison, 28, of Kingman, on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Patrick Davis, 70, of Golden Valley, on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Carlos Ochoa-Quinones, 30, of Kingman, on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Sheryl Kay Longtin, 53, of Kingman, on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

John Wesley Holcomb, Jr., 57, of Golden Valley, on suspicion of conspiracy, five counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and two counts of money laundering.

Elias Colmenro Rodriguez, 52, of Kingman, on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs.

Victor Osorio-Hernandez, 38, of Las Vegas, on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Information provided by MAGNET