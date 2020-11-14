COVID-19 kills 4 more Kingman-area residents

KINGMAN – It was a deadly couple of days for coronavirus patients in the Kingman medical service area.

Four more Kingman-area residents have perished from complications of COVID-19, according to reports from the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12-13. The deceased are all elderly adults, including two ages 80-89, and one each age 70-79 and 90-plus.

The county also reported that another 165 county residents contracted the virus over the two-day span, including 67 in the Kingman area.

The local cases include 23 patients in age groups that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19. There were 12 cases in the 60-69 age group, six ages 70-79, four ages 80-89 and one age 90-plus. There were also 12 local cases each in the 20-29 and 50-59 age brackets, plus 10 ages 30-39, eight ages 40-49 and two ages 11-19.

Cases also continued to spike in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City service areas, which suffered another 49 and 48 cases, respectively, on Thursday and Friday.

The new deaths came in a week in which coronavirus cases continued to swell in the county, mimicking state and national trends. The 315 new cases and five deaths reported by county health officials between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13 compares to 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6.

There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have now recorded 4,819 confirmed coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 5,062 cases in the county. The county has counted 226 deaths, while the state reports 244.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 78 deaths, followed by Kingman with 55, Lake Havasu City with 54 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of the other deaths are not specified on the county website.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.2% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,986 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Nov. 13, there were 89 new cases of the virus in the county from 5,258 tests for a positivity rate of 2%.

The positivity rate in the county was 22% (75/229) on Friday, Nov. 6; 6% (18/311) on Saturday, Nov. 7; 2% (3/188) on Sunday, Nov. 7; 22% (78/348) on Monday, Nov. 9; 25% (55/217) on Tuesday, Nov. 10; 5% (17/361) on Wednesday, Nov. 11; and 3% (80/2,442) on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 44,321 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 38,496 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 6.7% have been positive. Of the 5,825 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Nov. 14, AZDHS was reporting 43 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 3,476 new cases from 20,052 tests for a positivity rate of 17%. More than 273,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,300 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 10.8 million confirmed cases and 244,448 deaths on Saturday, Nov. 14. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,305,322 deaths from nearly 54 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.