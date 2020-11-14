Kingman parks board to discuss operations, Peace Pole at Metcalfe Park

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission is set to receive reports from city recreation and parks superintendents, and will consider a slight physical addition to Metcalfe Park, at its meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Recreation Superintendent Yvonne Cossio will open the meeting by reporting on some of the events her department has hosted in recent months. Those include overviews of the dance, fitness, sports and aquatics programs, as well as special events.

Golf professional Greg Prudham will then discuss operations at the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

Prudham will cover everything from attendance at special events and slight changes in operations to revenue and golfers received.

Work on the golf course itself will be covered next by Superintendent Patrick Friend.

Next to present will be Parks Superintendent Jerry Sipe, who will discuss parks and trails maintenance efforts from August through October, along with community initiatives such as Adopt-A-Park.

Moving onto new business, commissioners will consider a proposal from the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club, which would like to erect a peace pole at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

The club has already adopted the park. As explained in the agenda, the message on the pole would read “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” in four languages, one on each side.

Information provided by the City of Kingman