Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomes new general surgeon

KINGMAN – General Surgeon Drew Albright, DO, is the newest addition to the team at Mohave Surgical Specialists, and brings to the community years of patient experience.

Kingman Regional Medical Center wrote in a news release that Albright is trained in the surgical treatment of the bowels, breast, thyroid, foregut and other parts of the body as a general surgeon. He performs advanced laparoscopy and endoscopy procedures, hernia repair, and surgical treatment of traumatic injury and many other conditions.



Albright attended Touro University of Nevada’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in Henderson, Nevada. He then completed a five-year surgical residency with SCL Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado.

Albright has years of patient care experience having worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant before attending medical school. He cares for his patients as he would care for family, the hospital wrote.

“Valuing the importance of patient education, Dr. Albright works to keep his patients and their families well informed about their treatment options. He joined KRMC in 2020, aiming to ‘provide excellent, evidence-based surgical care to the Kingman community,’ KRMC continued.

For more information about KRMC’s surgical services, visit https://www.azkrmc.com/.

Information provided by KRMC