Lee Williams thrashes Thunderbirds 54-3
BULLHEAD CITY – The Lee Williams High School football team finished its season on a positive note, hammering the Mohave High School Thunderbirds 54-3 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City on Friday, Nov. 13.
With the win, the Volunteers improved to 4-3 overall and 4-3 in the 4A Grand Canyon Conference.
Coach Patrick O’Boyle’s team finished with wins in three of their final four games in a regular season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. They outscored their opponents 155-71 in the final four games.
Lee Williams is ranked 19th in the state in 4A, and only the top 16 teams make the playoffs.
The Volunteers went 1-2 against playoff teams this season, beating 14th ranked Prescott before losing to No. 3 Coconino and No. 13 Flagstaff.
