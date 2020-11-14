Mohave County Board of Supervisors to pick leaders for 2021
KINGMAN – Many decisions will be made at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting that will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 at 700 W. Beale St.
The board will be asked to approve the canvass of the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, and to review and approve the board’s 2021 meeting calendar.
The supervisors will also elect a chairman and vice chairman of the board to serve for the 2021 calendar year, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The board will consider scheduling a public hearing for Dec. 21, 2020 to adjust the gate rates charged at Cerbat Landfill in Golden Valley and at the Mohave Valley Landfill.
Both contracts and subsequent extension agreements require gate rates to be adjusted for inflation on an annual basis. The extension agreements lay out the method to be utilized when adjusting the rates. In accordance with the contract, gate rate adjustments for inflation are required to be approved and in place by Jan. 1, 2021.
The supervisors will be presented with a resolution addressing future transfers of Colorado River water “from any river community to points away from the river communities.” It opposes the transfer of 2,083.01 acre-feet of fourth-priority river water from GSC Farms, LLC in La Paz County to the Town of Queen Creek in central Arizona. The hope is to reserve this water for agricultural, municipal and industrial communities and users located adjacent to the Colorado River.
The board will also consider amending the contract with the State of Arizona Department of Housing for housing persons with AIDS. The proposal is to extend the contract period and to move the remaining Permanent Housing Placement funds in the amount of $5,174 to the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance budget line.
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Mohave County experiencing a surge of COVID cases
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
- Mohave County suffers 56 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
- NWS: Winter weather advisory in effect for Sunday, Nov. 8 in Kingman area
- Mohave County reduces fines for businesses that don’t comply with COVID-19 safety measures
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Golden Valley trio arrested after baby shot with BBs
- Kingman schools remain fully open, but officials bracing for surge in virus cases
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: