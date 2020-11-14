Mohave County Board of Supervisors to pick leaders for 2021

KINGMAN – Many decisions will be made at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting that will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 at 700 W. Beale St.

The board will be asked to approve the canvass of the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, and to review and approve the board’s 2021 meeting calendar.

The supervisors will also elect a chairman and vice chairman of the board to serve for the 2021 calendar year, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The board will consider scheduling a public hearing for Dec. 21, 2020 to adjust the gate rates charged at Cerbat Landfill in Golden Valley and at the Mohave Valley Landfill.

Both contracts and subsequent extension agreements require gate rates to be adjusted for inflation on an annual basis. The extension agreements lay out the method to be utilized when adjusting the rates. In accordance with the contract, gate rate adjustments for inflation are required to be approved and in place by Jan. 1, 2021.

The supervisors will be presented with a resolution addressing future transfers of Colorado River water “from any river community to points away from the river communities.” It opposes the transfer of 2,083.01 acre-feet of fourth-priority river water from GSC Farms, LLC in La Paz County to the Town of Queen Creek in central Arizona. The hope is to reserve this water for agricultural, municipal and industrial communities and users located adjacent to the Colorado River.

The board will also consider amending the contract with the State of Arizona Department of Housing for housing persons with AIDS. The proposal is to extend the contract period and to move the remaining Permanent Housing Placement funds in the amount of $5,174 to the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance budget line.