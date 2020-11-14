OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 15
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Board of Supervisors to pick leaders for 2021

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 in the county administration building. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 in the county administration building. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 14, 2020 9:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Many decisions will be made at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting that will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 at 700 W. Beale St.

The board will be asked to approve the canvass of the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, and to review and approve the board’s 2021 meeting calendar.

The supervisors will also elect a chairman and vice chairman of the board to serve for the 2021 calendar year, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The board will consider scheduling a public hearing for Dec. 21, 2020 to adjust the gate rates charged at Cerbat Landfill in Golden Valley and at the Mohave Valley Landfill.

Both contracts and subsequent extension agreements require gate rates to be adjusted for inflation on an annual basis. The extension agreements lay out the method to be utilized when adjusting the rates. In accordance with the contract, gate rate adjustments for inflation are required to be approved and in place by Jan. 1, 2021.

The supervisors will be presented with a resolution addressing future transfers of Colorado River water “from any river community to points away from the river communities.” It opposes the transfer of 2,083.01 acre-feet of fourth-priority river water from GSC Farms, LLC in La Paz County to the Town of Queen Creek in central Arizona. The hope is to reserve this water for agricultural, municipal and industrial communities and users located adjacent to the Colorado River.

The board will also consider amending the contract with the State of Arizona Department of Housing for housing persons with AIDS. The proposal is to extend the contract period and to move the remaining Permanent Housing Placement funds in the amount of $5,174 to the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance budget line.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State