Obituary | Rodney Grant Sim
Rodney (Rod) Grant Sim was born in Snoqualmie, Washington on Nov. 26, 1957 to Arlene Sim and Robert (Bob) Sim. He was surrounded by immediate family after losing his long, hard battle with cancer on Nov. 8, 2020.
Rod had many loves in life, and much of it including meeting new people and planning the next big adventure. Not only did he enjoy his travels, but he was also known to learn the area and its culture and RESPECTFULLY teach it to those who were willing to learn. His passion for life, and food, gifted him his own restaurant, Castle Rock Café (located in Pryor, Montana) that still gave him the opportunity to hear and learn about the adventures from others around the world. He perfected his chef skills in the kitchen, and his people skills everywhere else. One of his favorite things to do was to sit around a campfire and exchange stories and adventures. If you couldn’t find him working hard, you sure could find him doing the next best thing: Board Games. One of his favorites was the game of Risk.
Rod is survived by his wife, Carla Sim, of Quartzsite, Arizona; their three kids, Troy Guy and his wife Camilli of Spokane, Washington, Connie Guy of Billings, Montana, and Jason Guy of Quartzsite, Arizona; his grandchildren, Anna and Marco, both serving in the Marines in Oceanside, California; and Aili and McKenna, both in Spokane; his mother, Arlene Sim of Quartzsite; and his siblings. Mike Sim and his wife Shirley of Kingman, Greg Sim and his wife Nonda of Snoqualmie, Diane Shelton and her husband Tony of Kingman, and Dan Sim and his wife Lori of Colville.
“When we lose someone we love, we must learn to not live without them, but to live with the love they left behind” -Anonymous
Private family services will be held on a later date.
