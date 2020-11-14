OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 15
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Rodney Grant Sim

Rodney Grant Sim

Rodney Grant Sim

Originally Published: November 14, 2020 9:11 p.m.

Rodney (Rod) Grant Sim was born in Snoqualmie, Washington on Nov. 26, 1957 to Arlene Sim and Robert (Bob) Sim. He was surrounded by immediate family after losing his long, hard battle with cancer on Nov. 8, 2020.

Rod had many loves in life, and much of it including meeting new people and planning the next big adventure. Not only did he enjoy his travels, but he was also known to learn the area and its culture and RESPECTFULLY teach it to those who were willing to learn. His passion for life, and food, gifted him his own restaurant, Castle Rock Café (located in Pryor, Montana) that still gave him the opportunity to hear and learn about the adventures from others around the world. He perfected his chef skills in the kitchen, and his people skills everywhere else. One of his favorite things to do was to sit around a campfire and exchange stories and adventures. If you couldn’t find him working hard, you sure could find him doing the next best thing: Board Games. One of his favorites was the game of Risk.

Rod is survived by his wife, Carla Sim, of Quartzsite, Arizona; their three kids, Troy Guy and his wife Camilli of Spokane, Washington, Connie Guy of Billings, Montana, and Jason Guy of Quartzsite, Arizona; his grandchildren, Anna and Marco, both serving in the Marines in Oceanside, California; and Aili and McKenna, both in Spokane; his mother, Arlene Sim of Quartzsite; and his siblings. Mike Sim and his wife Shirley of Kingman, Greg Sim and his wife Nonda of Snoqualmie, Diane Shelton and her husband Tony of Kingman, and Dan Sim and his wife Lori of Colville.

“When we lose someone we love, we must learn to not live without them, but to live with the love they left behind” -Anonymous

Private family services will be held on a later date.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State