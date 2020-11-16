State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

The Arizona Department of Public Health was reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County, and no additional deaths, the morning of Monday, Nov. 16. The Monday morning update reflects cases from the previous day, and reports of new cases are rare on Sundays due to slow reporting.

The number of new cases has been rising as the coronavirus spreads across the county, mimicking state and national trends. The 315 new cases and five deaths reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13 compares to 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6.

There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have now recorded 4,819 confirmed coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 5,105 cases in the county. The county has counted 226 deaths, while the state reports 244.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 78 deaths, followed by Kingman with 55, Lake Havasu City with 54 and Fort Mohave with 12. The locations of the other deaths are not specified on the county website.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.2% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,986 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, Nov. 15, there were no new cases of the virus in the county from 749 tests.

The positivity rate in the county was 6% (18/311) on Saturday, Nov. 7; 2% (3/188) on Sunday, Nov. 7; 22% (78/348) on Monday, Nov. 9; 25% (55/217) on Tuesday, Nov. 10; 5% (17/361) on Wednesday, Nov. 11; 3% (80/2,442) on Thursday, Nov. 12; 2% (89/5,258) on Friday, Nov. 13; and 11% (43/381) on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 45,451 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 38,975 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 6.8% have been positive. Of the 5,476 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, Nov. 16, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1,476 new cases from 27,185 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. Nearly 277,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,302 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 11 million confirmed cases and 246,526 deaths on Monday, Nov. 16. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,319,882 deaths from nearly 55 million confirmed cases on Monday, Nov. 16.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.