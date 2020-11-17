Arizona Briefs | Phoenix sets another heat record
PHOENIX - Another heat record for Phoenix.
Monday’s high of 90 degrees was the latest the temperature has reached that mark in a calendar year in Phoenix’s history, according to the National Weather Service. The previous latest 90-degree day in the city came on Nov. 15, 1999. Weather Service meteorologists said the last 90-degree day of the year in Phoenix usually happens by Oct. 28.
Phoenix already has shattered its record for the most days of triple-digit heat in a calendar year with 144, topping the previous record of 143 days in 1989.
Between June and August this year, Phoenix reported 50 days with a high temperature of at least 110 degrees. That bested the record of 33 days set in 2011.
Phoenix also had its hottest August ever since tracking began in 1896.
Hearing set Wednesday in Arizona GOP’s election challenge
PHOENIX - A Wednesday hearing has been scheduled for a judge to hear arguments in the Arizona Republican Party’s lawsuit seeking to change how Maricopa County conducts a hand-count audit of a sampling of ballots as a quality control measure.
The party wants the sample measured on a precinct level, rather than among the county’s new vote centers, which let people vote at any location across the county.
The county is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the audit has already been completed, the GOP waited too long to file their challenge and warned it would be time consuming to open bags of ballots to figure out the precincts in which they were cast.
While Maricopa County faces a Nov. 23 deadline for certifying its elections results, GOP lawyers argue the certification could be postponed until its issues are resolved.
Maricopa County plans to certify its results on Thursday or Friday.
In a separate case in Maricopa County, a judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit that asks a court to let one voter recast her ballot after she said a tabulator rejected it on Election day and poll workers denied her request for another ballot. The legal challenge was filed by the lawyers who had previously filed the now-dismissed #Sharpiegate lawsuit. It has two of the plaintiffs from the old suit and emphasizes markers far less than the earlier Sharpiegate lawsuit.
Arizona petition gathering firm accused of paying illegal bonuses
PHOENIX - State prosecutors have indicted Arizona’s largest petition gathering firm, alleging the company commissioned by the Prop 208 campaign illegally gave bonuses to gatherers based on the number of signatures collected. The indictment alleges AZ Petition Partners awarded at least 50 bonuses from $20 to $1,200.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Monday that a state law enacted in 2017 made it illegal to pay gatherers per signature they collected. Each of the 50 misdemeanor charges carries a large fine if AZ Petition Partners is found guilty.
AZ Petition Partners is a separate entity from Invest in Education, the committee that backed the ballot initiative. “The allegation that Petition Partners paid its circulators an illegal bonus by the signature is absolutely false,” said David Leibowitz, a spokesperson for the company.
Proposition 208’s backers needed to collect 237,654 signatures to get the measure on the November ballot. They filed 435,000 with the Secretary of State’s office. Voters earlier this month approved the ballot initiative, which taxes the state’s highest earners to raise money for education.
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County suffers 56 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
- Mohave County reduces fines for businesses that don’t comply with COVID-19 safety measures
- State reports 43 new coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Kingman schools remain fully open, but officials bracing for surge in virus cases
- Pastor to make motorcycle jump at Jump for Jesus Street Fair in Kingman
- State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Kingman area resident dies from COVID-19
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: