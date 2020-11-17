BLM lifts fire restrictions in Arizona
PHOENIX – Effective Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lifted fire restrictions on all BLM-managed public lands in Arizona, the agency wrote in a news release.
“Due to cooler temperatures, shorter days and increased precipitation causing a rise in fuel moisture, it has been determined that the likelihood of wildfires has lessened to the degree that the restrictions can be rescinded,” BLM wrote.
Still, the potential for wildfires exists, and the agency asks anyone who goes hiking or camping to be aware of fire regulations, restrictions or area closures to help with the continued prevention of wildfires.
Fire precautions recommended by BLM include:
- using metal fire rings or grills where available. Wood placed on a fire should never exceed the size of the grill or fire ring.
- if building a fire on the ground (in areas where permitted), select a location that is away from adjoining or overhanging flammable material, and ensure the ground beneath and around the fire is clear of all flammable materials. Avoid building fires if possible on windy days.
- making sure your campfire is fully extinguished before leaving the area. Douse fires with water and dirt, then stir with a shovel until it is completely cold to the touch.
- clearing the area of grass and other fine fuels if using a portable stove. Prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.
- never throwing cigarettes out the window of a vehicle. Use ashtrays to prevent wildfires.
- practicing “Leave No Trace” principles like packing out cigarette butts and burned materials from your camping area.
- never parking a vehicle over dead grass. The catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.
- using caution when discharging a firearm, operating an internal combustion engine, welding, or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame, or using explosives (where permitted).
Fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited on federally managed lands.
Fire restrictions vary by county or jurisdiction depending on the level of fire activity and dry conditions locally. For information on fire prevention and restrictions in your area, contact your local BLM office, or visit, www.blm.gov/arizona or wildlandfire.az.gov.
