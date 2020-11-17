Column | FTC warns of companies peddling fake COVID treatments and cures
Here at the FTC, we’ve seen people pitching COVID treatments like gemstone bead bracelets, water filtration systems, indoor tanning with red light UV therapy, copper water bottles, high-dose vitamin C IV drips, juices and supplements, stem cell treatments, ozone therapy, laser light treatments, and more. All of these products and treatments have one thing in common: there is no evidence – as required by law – that they work against the coronavirus.
As part of our ongoing efforts to protect consumers from sellers of scam COVID-19 treatments, the FTC has sent 20 more warning letters to companies that claim their products can prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.
Like the hundreds of other warning letters the FTC has sent to other companies, these letters require the sellers to notify the FTC within 48 hours of the specific actions they have taken to address the agency’s concerns. The FTC will follow up with companies that fail to make adequate corrections. The good news in nearly all cases so far, those who get the letters have stopped making the false claims or selling the scam product or treatment.
When it comes to the fight against the coronavirus, knowing the facts will help. If there’s a medical breakthrough, you’re not going to hear about it for the first time through an ad or sales pitch.
Here are tips to follow:
– Always talk with your doctor or another health-care professional before you try any product claiming to treat, cure or prevent COVID-19.
– Head to CDC.gov for clear and concise information on COVID-19. Also visit the FDA’s resources page to learn about valid treatments.
– Learn more about scams related to COVID-19 by visiting ftc.gov/coronavirus and subscribing to Consumer Alerts from the FTC.
– If you find a product that claims to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
(Tressler works for the Federal Trade Commission’s Division of Consumer and Business Education.)
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County suffers 56 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
- Mohave County reduces fines for businesses that don’t comply with COVID-19 safety measures
- State reports 43 new coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Kingman schools remain fully open, but officials bracing for surge in virus cases
- Pastor to make motorcycle jump at Jump for Jesus Street Fair in Kingman
- State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Kingman area resident dies from COVID-19
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: