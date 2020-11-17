OFFERS
Havasu Renegade Riders donate more than $3,400 to Mohave County Animal Shelter

Originally Published: November 17, 2020 5:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Havasu Renegade Riders recently donated $3,427 to the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter. The money will be used to subsidize adoptions for veterans as well as provide surgeries for animals.

Friends wrote in a news release that the Riders held their first annual poker run, Pets for Vets, which provided the donated funds.

The club members donated numerous drawing prizes to help make the event a success, the release noted. In addition to thanking the Riders, Friends thanked event sponsors Tom and Pam, owners of Roadhouse 95 Bar & Grill in Fort Mohave, as well as Charity Ann Schwalbe and Jim Milkovich for organizing.

“The donation will provide subsidies for discounted adoption fees to qualified veterans, and necessary surgeries to help make the animals adoptable,” Friends wrote. “Friends is so grateful for the support from everyone involved.”

The normal adoption fee for dogs of $125 has been reduced to $40 at the shelter. The cat adoption fee has been reduced from $65 to $25. All animals are spayed or neutered, current on vaccines and microchipped, and come with a free check up from any veterinarian in Kingman. Adoption appointments can be made by calling the shelter at 950 Buchanan St. at 928-753-2727.

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter

