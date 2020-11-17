Mohave Community College delays decision on on-campus learning until after Thanksgiving break
KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will remain in Phase 2 of its pandemic-reopening plan that started on Oct. 19.
MCC President Stacy Klippenstein said the next assessment – moving on to Phase 3 or going back to Phase 1 – will be decided after assessing conditions after the Thanksgiving break.
MCC Neal Campus Kingman Dean Fred Gilbert, who leads the school’s pandemic response effort, is concerned, he said at the MCC board of governors meeting on Friday, Nov. 13 that took place at the Neal Campus.
“We got 80 cases from yesterday to today,” he said, looking at data from the Mohave County Department of Public Health. “The numbers grow substantially on a daily basis and are going the wrong direction.”
Gilbert also commented that the county’s response is confusing since the county officially doesn’t require face masks in public spaces, while many businesses and all schools do so.
While expecting other schools in the county to close, MCC will remain in the currently implemented Phase 2 mode that offers face-to-face services and counseling for those students who need such services. Students and visitors will still be able to meet with Student Services employees for assistance with applying and registering for classes.
Klippenstein said the college will monitor the situation immediately after the Thanksgiving break when students return from home. That will be the time to make a decision to move to Phase 3, if feasible, or return to Phase 1.
Fall semester classes will continue following the current remote, online and on-campus lab model, and there will be no additional on-campus class offerings.
The college Pandemic Response Team continues to monitor virus cases locally, and the benchmarks set by the state for a safe return to campus. The new semester is slated to start on Monday, Jan. 19, 2020.
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County suffers 56 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
- Mohave County reduces fines for businesses that don’t comply with COVID-19 safety measures
- State reports 43 new coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Kingman schools remain fully open, but officials bracing for surge in virus cases
- Pastor to make motorcycle jump at Jump for Jesus Street Fair in Kingman
- State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Kingman area resident dies from COVID-19
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: