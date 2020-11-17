OFFERS
Mohave Community College delays decision on on-campus learning until after Thanksgiving break

Mohave Community College will monitor the COVID-19 situation after the Thanksgiving break to determine if on-campus learning can resume. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 17, 2020 4:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will remain in Phase 2 of its pandemic-reopening plan that started on Oct. 19.

MCC President Stacy Klippenstein said the next assessment – moving on to Phase 3 or going back to Phase 1 – will be decided after assessing conditions after the Thanksgiving break.

MCC Neal Campus Kingman Dean Fred Gilbert, who leads the school’s pandemic response effort, is concerned, he said at the MCC board of governors meeting on Friday, Nov. 13 that took place at the Neal Campus.

“We got 80 cases from yesterday to today,” he said, looking at data from the Mohave County Department of Public Health. “The numbers grow substantially on a daily basis and are going the wrong direction.”

Gilbert also commented that the county’s response is confusing since the county officially doesn’t require face masks in public spaces, while many businesses and all schools do so.

While expecting other schools in the county to close, MCC will remain in the currently implemented Phase 2 mode that offers face-to-face services and counseling for those students who need such services. Students and visitors will still be able to meet with Student Services employees for assistance with applying and registering for classes.

Klippenstein said the college will monitor the situation immediately after the Thanksgiving break when students return from home. That will be the time to make a decision to move to Phase 3, if feasible, or return to Phase 1.

Fall semester classes will continue following the current remote, online and on-campus lab model, and there will be no additional on-campus class offerings.

The college Pandemic Response Team continues to monitor virus cases locally, and the benchmarks set by the state for a safe return to campus. The new semester is slated to start on Monday, Jan. 19, 2020.

