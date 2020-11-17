Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday, Nov. 16, a single-day case count reminiscent of a previous surge in cases in July.

Fifty-two of the new cases are in the Kingman medical service area, and 50 of those are under investigation by county health officials. Only two are linked to another known case, an indication of wide-spread community spread of the sometimes lethal virus.

The new Kingman cases covered all age groups, with 18 cases age 60 or older, in age brackets where patients are more vulnerable to complications of the coronavirus.

There were 11 local cases ages 70-79, 10 cases ages 50-59, eight ages 40-49, six ages 60-69, five ages 30-39, four ages 20-29, three ages 11-19, two each ages 0-10 and 80-89, and one age 90-plus. The Kingman area logged 175 cases and four deaths between Monday Nov. 9 and Monday, Nov. 16.

Bullhead City suffered the most new cases of the county’s medical service area, with 58. Of those new patients, 28 are age 60 or older.

There were also 35 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 16 in the most-vulnerable age groups, and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new cases has been rising as the coronavirus spreads across the county, mimicking state and national trends. The 315 new cases and five deaths reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13 compares to 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6.

There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; and 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have now recorded 4,971 confirmed coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 5,208 cases in the county. The county has counted 226 deaths, while the state reports 243.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 78 deaths, followed by Kingman with 55, Lake Havasu City with 54 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,426 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,416 for Bullhead City, 819 for Kingman, 417 for Fort Mohave, 261 for Mohave Valley, 151 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 147 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 334 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.3% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,999 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Nov. 16, there were 103 new cases of the virus in the county from 336 tests for a positivity rate of 31%.

The positivity rate in the county was 22% (78/348) on Monday, Nov. 9; 25% (55/217) on Tuesday, Nov. 10; 5% (17/361) on Wednesday, Nov. 11; 3% (80/2,442) on Thursday, Nov. 12; 2% (89/5,258) on Friday, Nov. 13; and 11% (43/381) on Saturday, Nov. 14. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 45,787 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 39,308 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 6.8% have been positive. Of the 6,479 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Nov. 17, AZDHS was reporting 10 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 2,984 new cases from 16,928 tests for a positivity rate of 18%. Nearly 280,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,312 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 11.3 million confirmed cases and 247,845 deaths on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,332,390 deaths from more than 55.3 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.