OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 18
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s John Wilson promoted to sergeant

John Wilsonof the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, left, is congratulated by Sheriff Doug Schuster for his promotion to sergeant. (MCSO photo)

John Wilsonof the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, left, is congratulated by Sheriff Doug Schuster for his promotion to sergeant. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: November 17, 2020 3:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – John Wilson of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, having demonstrated that he has what it takes to lead others, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.

MCSO wrote in a news release that Wilson has demonstrated that he has the knowledge, experience and tenure to act as a supervisor and lead others.

Wilson began his career with MCSO in August 2001, and is a boating safety officer, high-risk stop instructor and driving instructor as well as a K9 handler in Mohave Valley/Fort Mohave.

“Please help us to congratulate Sgt. Wilson as he steps into his new role with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office,” MCSO wrote.

Information provided by MCSO

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State