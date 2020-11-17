Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s John Wilson promoted to sergeant

KINGMAN – John Wilson of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, having demonstrated that he has what it takes to lead others, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.

MCSO wrote in a news release that Wilson has demonstrated that he has the knowledge, experience and tenure to act as a supervisor and lead others.

Wilson began his career with MCSO in August 2001, and is a boating safety officer, high-risk stop instructor and driving instructor as well as a K9 handler in Mohave Valley/Fort Mohave.

“Please help us to congratulate Sgt. Wilson as he steps into his new role with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office,” MCSO wrote.

Information provided by MCSO