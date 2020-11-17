Mohave County Superior Court issues alert about bail bondsman scam

KINGMAN – It was reported to the Mohave County Superior Court Clerk’s Office that there are persons posing as bail bondsmen when they are not, according to a news release from the court.

“The fake bondsman prepares a generic looking contract with no business name, address, or phone number, he/she then requests a down payment in cash,” the court wrote, adding the scammer will even request to meet the client in a parking lot.

“Don’t be swindled,” the release advised. An approved bail bondsman list is posted at www.mohavecourts.com.

For more information contact the Clerk’s Office at 928-753-0713.

Information provided by Mohave County Superior Court Clerk’s Office