Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 18
Obituary | Gary Gene Williams

Gary Gene Williams

Gary Gene Williams

Originally Published: November 17, 2020 5:09 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, Gary Gene Williams passed away unexpectedly. Gary was born in Downey, California on Oct. 27, 1951. He grew up in Fullerton, California and graduated from Sunny Hills High School. Gary was a religious surfer, shredding infamous sites from Hunting Beach to Baja Mexico, even the North Shore of Hawaii. He loved cars, woodworking, and rock ‘n’roll. Treasuring every vehicle he had which included his VW bug and bus that he used to travel. His career path led him to carpentry, where he owned and operated BG&N Construction.

Gary married Susan and they moved to Arizona, where they raised three beautiful children: Amelia, Madison, and Nicholas. Gary would forever be called to the waves, but he quickly found new passions in the desert, taking up off-road motor sports, fishing, hunting, camping and converting a 1975 MCI bus into a motor home. As a loving father, Gary made sure his children were alongside him for their adventures and activities.

Of all the things Gary loved, he cherished being a father most of all. Teaching his children about good music, the great outdoors, and how to live life “wide open.” He will be dearly missed.

Gary will be forever remembered by those he loved: his children Amelia Williams (Jared), Madison Newby (Logan), and Nicholas Williams (Sandi); and sister Sue Brody Delgadillo. The family members will have a private celebration of life in honor of the great life Gary lived.

