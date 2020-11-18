Mohave County suffers 2 more deaths from COVID-19

KINGMAN – Two more Mohave County residents have perished after suffering complications from COVID-19. The deaths raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 230, and they were announced on the same day the coronavirus case-count cleared 5,000.

The deceased are both adults ages 70-79 from the Bullhead City medical service area. Their deaths were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, along with another 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. About half of the new cases – 32 – involve patients age 60 and older, who are more at risk of complications from the disease.

Twenty-four of the new cases are in the sprawling Kingman medical service area, and most of those involved older adults. There were eight new cases in the 50-59 age group, plus six ages 70-79, five ages 60-69, two each ages 20-29 and 40-49, and one age 30-39.

There were also 36 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, plus nine cases in the Lake Havasu City service area and four in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new cases has been rising as the coronavirus spreads across the county, mimicking state and national trends. There were 147 cases announced on Monday, bringing the two-day total in the county to 220.

That compares to 315 new cases and five deaths recorded between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; and 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have now recorded 5,031 confirmed coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 5,271 cases in the county. The county has counted 230 deaths, while the state reports 244.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 80 deaths, followed by Kingman with 56, Lake Havasu City with 54 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,445 cases for Bullhead City, 1,433 cases for Lake Havasu City, 828 for Kingman, 426 for Fort Mohave, 261 for Mohave Valley, 154 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 149 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 335 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.3% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,030 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Nov. 17, there were 63 new cases of the virus in the county from 421 tests for a positivity rate of 15%.

The positivity rate in the county was 25% (55/217) on Tuesday, Nov. 10; 5% (17/361) on Wednesday, Nov. 11; 3% (80/2,442) on Thursday, Nov. 12; 2% (89/5,258) on Friday, Nov. 13; 11% (43/381) on Saturday, Nov. 14; and 31% (103/336) on Monday, Nov. 16. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 46,208 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 39,697 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 6.9% have been positive. Of the 6,511 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Nov. 18, AZDHS was reporting 53 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 3,206 new cases from 17,080 tests for a positivity rate of 19%. More than 283,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,365 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 11.4 million confirmed cases and 248,824 deaths on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,341,455 deaths from nearly 55.8 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.