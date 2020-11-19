Annual Kingman Christmas Walk slated

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater’s Christmas Walk will be held next month, with tours originating at the theater at 304 E. Beale St. and ending at Locomotive Park.

“Tour groups will enjoy dramatic presentations of some of our favorite Christmas stories, ending at the North Pole where they will get to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus,” a news release explained.

Tours will take place on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12 and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19.

Tours leave every half hour from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, and last about one hour.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-11. They are available online at www.bealestreettheater.com or at the ArtHub during open business hours. Children age 3 and under are free.

Tour groups will be limited to 20-25 people. Attendees are advised to purchase tickets in advance.

Information provided by City of Kingman