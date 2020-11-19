OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 20
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Annual Kingman Christmas Walk slated

Beale Street Theater’s Christmas Walk is slated for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12 and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19 in downtown Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Beale Street Theater’s Christmas Walk is slated for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12 and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19 in downtown Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 19, 2020 6 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, November 19, 2020 6:21 PM

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater’s Christmas Walk will be held next month, with tours originating at the theater at 304 E. Beale St. and ending at Locomotive Park.

“Tour groups will enjoy dramatic presentations of some of our favorite Christmas stories, ending at the North Pole where they will get to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus,” a news release explained.

Tours will take place on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12 and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19.

Tours leave every half hour from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, and last about one hour.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-11. They are available online at www.bealestreettheater.com or at the ArtHub during open business hours. Children age 3 and under are free.

Tour groups will be limited to 20-25 people. Attendees are advised to purchase tickets in advance.

Information provided by City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State