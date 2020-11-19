Arizona sees over 4,000 virus cases for 1st time since July
PHOENIX – Arizona on Thursday reported 4,123 additional known COVID-19 cases, the most in a single day since July.
The Department of Health Services also reported 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19 as the overall death toll rose to 6,384. The state's case total increased to 287,225.
Arizona last topped 4,000 new cases in July during a summer surge that made the state a national hot spot after Gov. Doug Ducey relaxed business closings and stay-home restrictions.
Arizona's outbreak lessened in August and September after local governments implemented masking mandates and Ducey instituted restrictions on some businesses.
The virus surged again in October and into November, with over 41,000 new cases reported since Nov. 1. State and public health officials cite school and business reopenings and public weariness with anti-virus precautions.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to increase, with just under 1,800 reported as of Wednesday. That is about three times as many as the state had in September and about half as many as at the summer surge's peak.
According to data from The COVID Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins University analyzed by The Associated Press, rolling seven-day averages of daily new cases and testing positivity rate in Arizona rose over the past two week while the average for daily deaths declined.
The average of daily new cases rose from 1,353 on Nov. 4 to 2,563 on Wednesday as the testing positivity average went from 11.7% to 16.2%. and the daily deaths average went from 22 to 20.
