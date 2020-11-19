Free health screenings available in Kingman Tuesday, Nov. 24
KINGMAN – Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, free naloxone and more will be provided by the nonprofit Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman.
According to a news release, the clinic travels across Arizona to bring resources to people struggling with opioid and substance use.
Along with connections to substance abuse resources by peer support specialists, those who attend can take advantage of a confidential assessment and associated services for substance abuse, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment.
The clinic is free and open to all ages.
No appointment is necessary.
In an effort to provide ongoing assistance to community members, the clinic will visit the same location from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, the news release noted.
Information provided by Centerpoint for Hope
