Kingman diet tip of the week: Stay in control

For many, holiday food seems to be abundantly available. Unfortunately, the food is usually not around to tempt us for just one day. We may find ourselves attending or hosting parties all weekend, or all week! The temptation to get off track from your weight loss program will be there. The lack of control does not have to be there as well. To remain in control, work on having the proper mentality for the holidays. Remember that achieving and maintaining your weight loss goals involves eating healthy for life. Gatherings and parties are always going to be a part of life, so learning how to handle them is one aspect of a healthy lifestyle.

Be honest with yourself. You know that if you prepare meals, you can plan ahead and reduce the fat and calories in meals. If you attend a dinner party, you can make wise choices that enable you to stick to your program as close as possible (select fruits, eat more vegetables, choose whole grain breads without the butter, and consume smaller portions of higher fat dishes like creamy mashed potatoes or heavy casseroles).

Keep in mind that you may consume foods not included in your program. Be mentally prepared for these times by accepting the fact that this can happen, and you can recover! You will not be able to go backwards and change mistakes, but you can move forward and get back on track.

Also, with this time of year comes stress. Reducing stress and learning to relax affects our ability to have a clear mind and focus on practicing healthy eating habits. Stretching is one way to relieve stress. Stretching daily can relax our body as well as clear and re-energize our mind. Muscles lose elasticity as we age. Stretching helps lengthen our muscles, which helps to maintain elasticity. Maintaining that elasticity will help us look good and feel good for the long run.

The most common type of stretching is static stretching. This involves the use of a position held for a particular period of time. For example, to static stretch your hamstrings sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Then slowly lower your upper body toward your legs. Stretch until you feel tightness, not pain. Then hold the position for 10 to 30 seconds. You can do static stretches for your neck, arms, legs, glutes, back, etc. If you are not used to stretching, try stretching at least three times a week for about 20 minutes (holding various positions for 10 to 30 seconds). Try to incorporate stretching in your day so you can relax and maintain your focus on achieving your weight loss goals.

