Mohave County clears 5,000 mark for COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – Mohave County experienced another 130 cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, according to reports from the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 17-18.

The deceased were adult patients from the Bullhead City medical service area, one each in the 70-79 and 80-89 age brackets.

Their deaths raised the toll in Mohave County since the beginning of the pandemic this past spring to 230.

With the new cases, the county exceeded the 5,000 mark for COVID-19 cases since the first case was detected on March 24.

The new cases announced Tuesday and Wednesday included 41 in the expansive Kingman medical service area, with many of those cases involving older adults who are often more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.

There were nine new cases each in the 50-59 and 70-79 age groups, five each in the 20-29, 40-49 and 60-69 age groups, four ages 30-39, and two each ages 0-10 and 80-89.

There were also 54 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, plus 31 cases in the Lake Havasu City service area and four in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new cases has been rising as the coronavirus spreads across the county, mimicking state and national trends.

There have been 277 cases and two deaths reported in the county between Monday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 18.

That compares to 315 new cases and five deaths recorded between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6.

There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; and 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have now recorded 5,089 confirmed coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 5,329 cases in the county. The county has counted 230 deaths, while the state reports 246.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 80 deaths, followed by Kingman with 56, Lake Havasu City with 54 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,457 cases for Bullhead City, 1,454 cases for Lake Havasu City, 847 for Kingman, 430 for Fort Mohave, 264 for Mohave Valley, 154 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 149 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 334 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.4% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,111 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Nov. 18, there were 58 new cases of the virus in the county from 725 tests for a positivity rate of 8%.

The positivity rate in the county was 5% (17/361) on Wednesday, Nov. 11; 3% (80/2,442) on Thursday, Nov. 12; 2% (89/5,258) on Friday, Nov. 13; 11% (43/381) on Saturday, Nov. 14; 31% (103/336) on Monday, Nov. 16; and 15% (63/421) on Tuesday, Nov. 17. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 46,933 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 40,413 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 6.9% have been positive. Of the 6,520 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Nov. 19, AZDHS was reporting 19 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 4,123 new cases from 19,193 tests for a positivity rate of 21%. More than 287,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,384 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 11.6 million confirmed cases and 251,756 deaths on Thursday, Nov. 19. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,356,365 deaths from nearly 57 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.