Obituary | David Wesley Waters

David Wesley Waters

David Wesley Waters

Originally Published: November 19, 2020 6:06 p.m.

David Wesley Waters was born Jan. 17, 1978 and died Nov. 9, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Kingman. Preceded in death by his father in 1994 and his mother in 2006, he is survived by two brothers, Steven Bennett of Grass Valley, California, and Gary Jarvis Waters, Jr. of Kingman.

Often unhelpful yet always humorous, Dave was a pragmatist who enjoyed making light of optimism and clipping the wings of dreamers. His cardinal virtue was the “heart” known in boxing. He was a gifted and courageous fighter never to be underestimated. While he lived, he was best man at many weddings, a volunteer fireman who saw action across the state, and was remarkable in having few acquaintances but many friends. Though he was unsentimental, his humor was a constant to many, and he is and will be loved and remembered.

An informal wake will take place Friday, Nov. 27 at “Sacred Spot” at 5:30 p.m. Meet shortly before at White Cliffs Wagon Trail. Those long escaped from Kingman can recall where this place is and remember why we were once there together.

