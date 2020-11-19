Obituary | David Wesley Waters
David Wesley Waters was born Jan. 17, 1978 and died Nov. 9, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Kingman. Preceded in death by his father in 1994 and his mother in 2006, he is survived by two brothers, Steven Bennett of Grass Valley, California, and Gary Jarvis Waters, Jr. of Kingman.
Often unhelpful yet always humorous, Dave was a pragmatist who enjoyed making light of optimism and clipping the wings of dreamers. His cardinal virtue was the “heart” known in boxing. He was a gifted and courageous fighter never to be underestimated. While he lived, he was best man at many weddings, a volunteer fireman who saw action across the state, and was remarkable in having few acquaintances but many friends. Though he was unsentimental, his humor was a constant to many, and he is and will be loved and remembered.
An informal wake will take place Friday, Nov. 27 at “Sacred Spot” at 5:30 p.m. Meet shortly before at White Cliffs Wagon Trail. Those long escaped from Kingman can recall where this place is and remember why we were once there together.
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- State reports 43 new coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Kingman schools remain fully open, but officials bracing for surge in virus cases
- Mohave County suffers 56 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
- ‘Let ‘Em Play’: 15 bands, 14 hours, 1 stage – Kingman Music Studio hosts concert at Metcalfe Park
- State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Pastor to make motorcycle jump at Jump for Jesus Street Fair in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: