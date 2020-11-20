Mohave County logs 156 new cases of coronavirus in a single day

KINGMAN - How quickly is COVID-19 spreading in Mohave County? A month ago, county health officials recorded 72 new cases in the entire week that ended Friday, Oct. 16. On Thursday, Nov. 19, the Kingman medical service area alone logged 71 new cases in just one day.

Those new Kingman cases were among 156 new cases reported Thursday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. It was the most cases ever logged in a single day in the county.

County health officials also announced the death of an adult age 60-69 from the Kingman area from complications of COVID-19. It raised the toll in the county to 231, and in Kingman to 57.

The new Kingman cases include 20 adult patients in age groups over 60 that are sometimes more vulnerable to COVID-19. There were 16 new cases in the 60-69 age group, 14 ages 30-39, 13 ages 50-59, nine each ages 20-29 and 40-49, six ages 11-19, two ages 70-79 and one each ages 80-89 and 90-plus.

There were also 60 new cases in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, 22 in the Bullhead City service area, and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip. The residence of the final case is not known, the county wrote in a news release.

The number of new cases has been rising locally as the coronavirus spreads across the county, mimicking state and national trends.

There have been 433 cases and two deaths reported in the county between Monday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 19. Of those, 164 cases have been in the Kingman area.

That compares to 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6.

There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; and 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have now recorded 5,247 confirmed coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 5,482 cases in the county. The county has counted 231 deaths, while the state reports 247.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 80 deaths, followed by Kingman with 57, Lake Havasu City with 54 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,475 cases for Bullhead City, 1,516 cases for Lake Havasu City, 907 for Kingman, 434 for Fort Mohave, 263 for Mohave Valley, 158 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 161 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 333 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.4% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,137 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Nov. 19, there were 153 new cases of the virus in the county from 573 tests for a positivity rate of 27%.

The positivity rate in the county was 3% (80/2,442) on Thursday, Nov. 12; 2% (89/5,258) on Friday, Nov. 13; 11% (43/381) on Saturday, Nov. 14; 31% (103/336) on Monday, Nov. 16; 15% (63/421) on Tuesday, Nov. 17; and 8% (58/725) on Wednesday, Nov. 18. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 47,506 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 40,968 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 7.1% have been positive. Of the 6,538 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Nov. 20, AZDHS was reporting 43 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 4,471 new cases from 27,614 tests for a positivity rate of 16%. Nearly 292,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,427 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 11.7 million confirmed cases and 252,838 deaths on Friday, Nov. 20. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,364,073 deaths from more than 57 million confirmed cases on Friday, Nov. 20.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.