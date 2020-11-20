Owl found in Rockefeller Center tree could take flight soon
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. - A tiny owl that was found dehydrated and hungry in the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is eating its way back to good health and is set to be released back into the wild Saturday.
The adult male Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the towering holiday tree in Manhattan. The Norway spruce was cut down 170 miles (275 kilometers) northwest in upstate New York and brought to Manhattan on Saturday.
The bird was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley, where it is dining on mice in preparation for a return to the wild, tentatively before dusk Saturday.
“I just want to make sure he’s well-fed before he goes,” Director Ellen Kalish told the Daily Freeman on Thursday. “He was a little on the thin side when he came in. He probably hadn’t eaten in a number of days. So I just want to make sure that he’s at his best weight and health, and then he goes.”
Kalish said the owl is in “great condition" with no bone fractures apparent after an X-ray. She plans to release the owl from the center's location in Saugerties, New York.
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- State reports 43 new coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Kingman schools remain fully open, but officials bracing for surge in virus cases
- Mohave County suffers 56 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
- ‘Let ‘Em Play’: 15 bands, 14 hours, 1 stage – Kingman Music Studio hosts concert at Metcalfe Park
- State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Pastor to make motorcycle jump at Jump for Jesus Street Fair in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: