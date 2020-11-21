COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more Kingman-area residents and infected another 263 county residents as the number of new cases reaches record levels locally.

The new cases and deaths, plus a third death from the Bullhead City area, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 19-20.

That brings the total number of new cases between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20 to 540, the most in a single week for Mohave County. The previous high-water mark was 451 cases and 456 cases in consecutive weeks in early July.

The deceased from the Kingman medical service area are both adults, one each in the 60-69 and 70-79 age ranges. An adult age 90 or older from the Bullhead City service area also perished, as the death toll rose to 58 in Kingman and 233 in the county, according to the county’s calculations.

The Kingman area logged 103 of the 263 new cases reported Thursday and Friday, with residents of all ages contracting the virus.

The new Kingman cases include 31 adult patients in age groups over 60 that are sometimes more vulnerable to COVID-19. There were 21 cases ages 60-69, 18 ages 30-39, 17 ages 50-59, 15 ages 20-29, 12 ages 40-49, nine ages 11-19, six ages 70-79, three ages 80-89, and one each age 0-10 and 90-plus.

There were also 90 new cases in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, 63 in the Bullhead City service area, and six in the communities in the Arizona Strip. The residence of the final case is not known, the county wrote in a news release.

The number of new cases has been rising locally as the coronavirus spreads across the county, mimicking state and national trends.

Of the 540 cases and five deaths reported in the county between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20, 196 cases and three deaths were in the Kingman area.

That compares to 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6.

There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; and 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have now recorded 5,346 confirmed coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 5,593 cases in the county. The county has counted 233 deaths, while the state reports 250.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 81 deaths, followed by Kingman with 58, Lake Havasu City with 54 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,543 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,502 cases for Bullhead City, 935 for Kingman, 445 for Fort Mohave, 269 for Mohave Valley, 159 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 164 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 329 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.5% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,187 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Nov. 20, there were 111 new cases of the virus in the county from 530 tests for a positivity rate of 21%.

The positivity rate in the county was 2% (89/5,258) on Friday, Nov. 13; 11% (43/381) on Saturday, Nov. 14; 31% (103/336) on Monday, Nov. 16; 15% (63/421) on Tuesday, Nov. 17; 8% (58/725) on Wednesday, Nov. 18; and 27% (153/573) on Thursday, Nov. 19. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 48,036 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 41,487 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 7.1% have been positive. Of the 6,549 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Nov. 21, AZDHS was reporting 30 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 3,638 new cases from 20,529 tests for a positivity rate of 18%. More than 295,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,457 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 11.9 million confirmed cases and 254,489 deaths on Saturday, Nov. 21. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,375,098 deaths from nearly 58 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.