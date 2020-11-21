Hard Times: How COVID-19 has influenced domestic violence and suicide in Mohave County

Concerns appeared on the heels of the first wave of COVID-19 in March. There would be “suicide by the thousands” within weeks if businesses stayed closed and people were out of work, President Donald Trump argued on March 24, pushing against shutting down the economy.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster pleaded on Oct. 19 with the county board of supervisors to end the face-mask requirement for county-owned buildings and to work to reopen the economy.

The pandemic is taking a toll on the people of Mohave County, he argued.

"We are now seeing the end game of the lockdowns, of the masks,” Schuster said. "Our suicide rates are extreme compared to where they were this time last year. Our domestic violence is extreme. Our people are not doing well under these mandates.”

The Centers for Disease Control was also concerned and bracing for a suicide surge.

“During June 24–30, 2020, U.S. adults reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19, “ stated the Mental Health, Substance Use and Suicidal Ideation During the COVID-19 Pandemic report dated Aug. 14. “Younger adults, racial and ethnic minorities, essential workers and unpaid adult caregivers reported having experienced disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use, and elevated suicidal ideation.”

According to the data provided by the sheriff’s office, statistics from January to Oct. 27, 2020 when compared to data from January to Oct. 27, 2019 indicate an increase in domestic violence incidents.

There were 331 verbal domestic violence complaints in 2019 and 366 in 2020, confirmed sheriff’s Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen. When it come to domestic violence assaults, there were 185 incidents in 2019 and 263 in 2020.

“There has been an increase in domestic violence calls this year, with a significant increase in domestic violence/assault calls. We also added up that six of our 13 homicide investigations from this year have been domestic violence-related,” Mortensen wrote in an email to the Miner.

“With personal movement limited and people confined to their homes, advocates expressed concern about a potential increase in intimate partner violence” with many victims trapped with their abusers, according to “A Pandemic within a Pandemic – Intimate Partner Violence during COVID-19” report from Sept. 16 by The New England Journal of Medicine.

According to the findings, domestic-violence hotlines prepared for an increase in demand for services, but many experienced the opposite. In some regions, the number of calls dropped by more than 50%, the report said.

However, experts in the field decided that rates of violence had not decreased, but rather that victims were unable to safely connect with services. Additionally, the pandemic has exacerbated financial entanglement by causing increased job loss and unemployment. Shelters and hotels have reduced their capacity or shut down, and at times traveling has been restricted.

The sheriff’s office also keeps track of county suicides, however, as Mortensen said, their data is not complete.

“While we can retitle a death investigation call to a suicide, we can’t always make that determination on scene,” Mortensen wrote. “The Medical Examiner would have the official cause of death in more cases then we would.”

According to the sheriff’s office, there were 13 suicides in 2019 from January to October in Mohave County, and 22 in 2020 in the same timeframe.

Mohave County Medical Examiner Jennifer Springfield provided more complete data: 66 suicides in 2019 and 64 suicides in 2020 as of Nov. 20.

Mohave County Public Health Department prepared a presentation titled: “Has the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Increased Suicides in Mohave County.”

Based on data from death certificates compiled by the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are fewer suicides in Arizona this year compared to 2019 – 1,478 in 2019 and 1,133 in 2020. That being said, the year is not complete and the numbers for 2020 are from mid-October.

If you compare January to September in both years, 2020 brings a 9% reduction in suicides, the presentation showed – with 70 suicides in 2019 and 58 in Mohave County in 2020 (this data differs from what the medical examiner has recorded).

“So far, suicides in Mohave County (and Arizona) have not increased compared to the previous years,” the presentation concluded.

Mohave County has historically had a suicide rate slightly above average for Arizona counties. Suicides are expected to be down this year both statewide and in the county.

Mohave Mental Health Clinic and Southwest Behavioral and Health Services in Kingman were contacted for this article, but didn’t provide comments. Kingman Aid to Abused People was not immediately available for comment.