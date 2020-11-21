Kingman issues 10 business licenses

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 19:

– Flemings Auto and Truck Repair: 3554 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop.

– Studio S Beauty Bar: 3531 N. Moore St., Ste. 5, Kingman; beauty shop.

– Max Level Remodeling: 3219 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; construction.

– Martin Concrete: 675 W. Sundown Road, Kingman; contractor.

– Arris Inc.: 5155 Bains Gap Road, Anniston, Alabama; contractor.

– Shine Bright Housekeeping: 2526 Louise Ave., Kingman; house cleaning.

– Digital Construction: 4766 N. Anthony Ave., Kingman; photography.

– RWJ Rosenberg Custom Stained Glass: 2533 Valentine Ave., Kingman; retail trade.

– Southwest Electrical Contractors: 9299 W. Olive Ave., Ste. 802; Peoria; solar installations.

– Mohave Solar of Nevada: 1849 W. Acoma Blvd., Ste. 110, Lake Havasu City; solar systems.