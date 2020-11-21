Kingman Miner Nov. 22 Adoption Spotlight: Chris
Updated as of Saturday, November 21, 2020 6:14 PM
These are Arizona’s children. Meet optimistic, creative, kind-hearted Chris. He enjoys playing basketball, football, spending time outdoors and meeting new people. Chris enjoys school and aspires to be a music writer or producer. Get to know Chris and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
November 2020: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Alexander at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexander-O and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Angel and Juan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-and-juan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angelina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angelina-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-w and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Alyssa is a determined young lady who loves passionately and always wants the best for her and her sister. Ashley is loyal, loving and forgiving. Get to know Alyssa and Ashley at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alyssa-ashley and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Beautiful at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/beautiful and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Casey at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/casey and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Christopher at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/christopher-h and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dakota at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dakota and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Daniel is always willing to lend a helpful hand, whether at home or in the classroom. Get to know Daniel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daniel-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Danny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/danny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Delicia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/delicia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Esteban at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/esteban and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Funny, honest and mild-mannered, Frankie loves relaxing in the swimming pool and listening to music. Get to know Frankie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/frankie-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Gauge at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gauge and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jarod at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jarod and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Jessie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessie-v and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Kylie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kylie and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Lashawna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lizeth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lizeth and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny-b and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Martha at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/martha and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Romeo at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/romeo and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tirahji at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tirahji and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Tocara at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tocara and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Travis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/travis and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Xavier at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/xavier-l and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
