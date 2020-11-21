Letter | Give the next president a chance

On Nov. 3 the people of this great country of ours spoke and elected Joe Biden as our next president of the United States and what should be happening is the process of a smooth transition and transfer of power on Jan. 20, 2021. Instead, what is actually occurring due to Trump’s refusal to accept the results and concede is extremely dangerous and a direct attack on our freedom and democracy. In addition, he is riling some of his supporters up to the point of potential violence. Trump has filed numerous lawsuits filled with false, unproven allegations which for the most part have been thrown out in the courts, but he continues to claim the election was stolen from him. He has also gone to the extent of looking into states to appoint pro-Trump supporters as electors in an attempt to override the majority’s choice. Furthermore, what he’s attempting to do is also extremely dangerous to our democracy and could be considered leaning towards a dictatorship. Regardless of how you voted, and I know the majority here in our county voted for Trump, is what’s happening now what we really want for our country? I would think and sincerely hope not. What we should be doing now is preparing to accept our next president and begin the healing process and hopefully also begin to unite this country by putting our differences aside and trying our best to move on. This great country of ours needs to support the new administration as best we can. Yes, there will be differences but we must give it a chance and move on as it does no good to look back. I ask you to please give it a chance.





Tom Ciardullo

Golden Valley