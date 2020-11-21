Letter | Give the next president a chance
On Nov. 3 the people of this great country of ours spoke and elected Joe Biden as our next president of the United States and what should be happening is the process of a smooth transition and transfer of power on Jan. 20, 2021. Instead, what is actually occurring due to Trump’s refusal to accept the results and concede is extremely dangerous and a direct attack on our freedom and democracy. In addition, he is riling some of his supporters up to the point of potential violence. Trump has filed numerous lawsuits filled with false, unproven allegations which for the most part have been thrown out in the courts, but he continues to claim the election was stolen from him. He has also gone to the extent of looking into states to appoint pro-Trump supporters as electors in an attempt to override the majority’s choice. Furthermore, what he’s attempting to do is also extremely dangerous to our democracy and could be considered leaning towards a dictatorship. Regardless of how you voted, and I know the majority here in our county voted for Trump, is what’s happening now what we really want for our country? I would think and sincerely hope not. What we should be doing now is preparing to accept our next president and begin the healing process and hopefully also begin to unite this country by putting our differences aside and trying our best to move on. This great country of ours needs to support the new administration as best we can. Yes, there will be differences but we must give it a chance and move on as it does no good to look back. I ask you to please give it a chance.
Tom Ciardullo
Golden Valley
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
- Mohave County logs 156 new cases of coronavirus in a single day
- State reports 43 new coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- ‘Let ‘Em Play’: 15 bands, 14 hours, 1 stage – Kingman Music Studio hosts concert at Metcalfe Park
- Mohave County clears 5,000 mark for COVID-19 cases
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Mohave County Supervisors decline to approve election canvass
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: